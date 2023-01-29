A team of firefighters from the Consortium for Fire Fighting and Rescue of the Region of Murcia (CEIS) managed to put out a fire declared this Sunday in a house in Jumilla. A local police force was the one that requested the intervention of the firefighters, when verifying the presence of smoke in the building.

The fire originated in the kitchen, after its inhabitants left the house having forgotten that they had left a saucepan on the fire. After putting out the fire and ventilating the house, the firefighters returned to base. Since no one was at home at the time of the event, there was no personal injury.