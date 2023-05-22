Al-Neyadi said in a tweet on Twitter: “Excited to welcome colleagues from the Ax-2 crew Peggy Whitson, John Shoffner, Ali Al-Qarni and Rayana Barnawi. Hours and we will meet here.”

He added: “Hours and the Emirati and Saudi flags will meet side by side in space. You will arrive in safety and success, God willing.”

The “Falcon 9” missile launched on a special mission organized by the American company “Axiom Space” to the International Space Station.

According to the Saudi Space Authority, the most important next steps for astronauts, at the time of the Kingdom: