The high-speed train “Sapsan”, traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg, on Wednesday, October 4, hit and killed a man who was crossing the railway tracks in the wrong place.

The train arrived at 22:03 Moscow time at Moskovsky Station. His nose and canopy were broken.

“There was a strong thud, and I immediately realized that something had happened <...> I ran, but there the father of the deceased was already running in hysterics and screaming loudly <...> I ran to the station and told them to call the services.”, – an eyewitness to the tragedy said on social networks, 78.ru reports in its Telegram channel.

The 20-year-old man died on the spot. He crossed the railway tracks in the wrong place in Krasny Bor.

Earlier, on May 30, in the Leningrad region at the Lyuban station, a girl almost got hit by a Sapsan. The girl was crossing the tracks at a prohibiting traffic light and did not pay attention to the sound warning.