After the Santander City Council, through the Board of Directors of the COSTA de Cuatro Caminos, ratified José María Garzón (future sets), the Prosecutor’s Office initiated investigation proceedings on January 24 before the possibility of … that is faced with a crime of falsehood in a commercial document. Now, as ABC has been able to know exclusively, it is the Court of Instruction number 2 of Santander who has opened previous proceedings in relation to this case for “possible criminal offense.”

Recall that it all started when the UTE formed by Pagés (Ramón Valencia, entrepreneur of the teacher) and Funtous have the authorization of this mentor through WhatsApp.

Well, this UTE already pointed out in December in a statement that they would take “the appropriate legal measures in our defense so that responsibilities at all levels are purified.” “We consider that we have every right to defend ourselves before an alleged illegality in a public tender,” they stressed.

Now, according to the operative part, we will be discussed of registering and incoming previous proceedings against future sets. The Board of Directors of the Bull Square of Cuatro Caminos is requested to refer the original offer presented by said company in the COSO Management Contest.

According to ABC, in this process, of not archiving and moving forward, Andrés Caballero will be key to record whether he authorized the entrepreneur to count on his father. In this sense, Diego Ventura himself spoke clearly in the program ‘The Seventh Toro’: «Andrés Caballero, which is to whom I have asked him, told me that everything was fixed with José María (Garzón), that the contract was not signed , but that everything was spoken of word and by WhatsApp, and gave the OK to Garzón as everything was going, just like Matilla and Ramón Valencia ».

Also from future sets they pointed out in a statement that “all the information published after the leaks of the falsity of the firm of Don Andrés Caballero are flatly false.” And explained that the attorney “personally” gave Garzón “the conformity to the terms of the pre -contract related to Diego Ventura’s performance at the Santiago Fair of 2025”, in which the businessman already works.