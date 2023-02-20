Settling in a new hotel is usually an uncomfortable moment for those who are used to the comfort of home and want to repeat the experience outside of it. The most travelers do a quick review of certain factors in the room to confirm that it will be to their liking: temperature (and the possibility of varying it), hardness of the pillow, some extra blanket…

In many cases, the guest refuses to contact reception to solve these small inconveniences so as not to be annoying. However, from the management of the hotels, the last thing you want is for the guest not to feel comfortable, since this frustration can lead to a negative review on social networks or Booking.

Fortunately, the applications break down all the social barriers derived from showing up at the reception or communicating by phone. With a click of the finger, the vast majority of customer needs can be solved. But… Why can a mobile application improve the hotel experience? And, above all, what can be done with an app?

Communicate and solve possible problems in the room

Who has not arrived at a hotel and found the TV remote without batteries or the shower spinning out of control when opened? They are possibly small problems that the hotel management takes time to detect, that the client rarely reports and that, consequently, worsen the experience of their stay. “The best thing about an app is its convenience and speed,” explains Joan Lladó, founder of EL PAÍS. STAYaward-winning company Best Guest App 2023 (best app for guests).

This Spanish company is present in more than 1,100 hotels around the world, where its guests choose its app as a way of interacting with the establishment. “The function most in demand is table reservations in the hotel’s restaurants,” Lladó explains, although it is also frequently used to communicate a need in the room without having to go through reception.

Order food for the room

It would be easy to deduce that the only winner when establishing an application as a way to interact with the hotel is the guest. However, the establishment itself is the great interest in promoting the use of apps, since many resistances are overcome when it comes to consuming certain services. It always costs more for the customer to pick up the phone to request a service (for example, a spa) than open your own mobile, compare the different options and close the reservation and purchase with a single click. In this sense, a guest in a hotel that has an app of this type will be able to ask for a sandwich to be brought up to the room as well as book a taxi. In fact, this type of application allows you to carry out any management that you could carry out at the reception, only from your personal mobile and with a single click.

What are the best pintxo bars or shows in the city

When a traveler, especially if he comes from abroad, closes the door of his room, he is faced with an unknown environment. And not only between the four walls that surround him. He will wonder: Where can I go to dinner? How do you reserve a table? What activity is recommended in the city? Services like TripAdvisor or Google offer general information about accommodation, but two sisters from San Sebastian, Idoia and Susana Gómez, decided to package up the cultural and gastronomic offer of the city in an app —Sisters and the City— and introduce it into hotels. “The idea came to us after watching the series sex in new yorkexplains Gómez in reference to the protagonist’s passion for her city.

Thanks to this application —which is advertised inside the room as one more element of the hotel’s offer—, the guest can discover which are the best bars and restaurants, making the reservation from the application itself. What began as a local project is now present in more than fifty hotels and expanding the number of cities in which the application can be used.

hotel key and check outFrom the phone

If you can order a blanket from your mobile or reserve a table in the restaurant… why not use your phone as a key and access control within the hotel? After all, the mobile always accompanies the guest and it is not so common for them to lose it like a key. Selected among the ten best applications for hotels by the specialized platform Hotel Technology Report, AeroGuest completely digitizes the guest’s passage through the hotel, eliminating the need for physical elements. With this application, the client will be able to reserve and choose the room, make the check in and even use the mobile as a contactless key to your room and the services you have contracted (gym, garage, spaetc).

