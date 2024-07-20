Eneko was once number 81,337, but as soon as he reached the Vegan Sanctuary FoundationIn 2012, the pig’s ear tag was replaced with a name. This pig, which was then one week old, had the tag that pierced its ear removed as an identification, which is mandatory in livestock farming, and a personalised card was made for it to be sponsored. “Here they are not just a number, they are family,” explains the co-founder and president of this project, Laura Luengo, which already brings together 300 animals in the mountains west of Madrid, where more than 10 species from different parts of Spain live together. They all share a common life story: abuse or abandonment.

The animals arrive at the sanctuary after being confiscated by the Civil Guard during inspections of livestock farms or after being alerted by neighbours, animal shelters and farm workers who report their situation. Thus, they are given a second chance. “Now they just have to stay calm, we will take care of the rest, they have already been through enough,” says Luengo while giving them breakfast first thing in the morning, a task that takes several hours due to the large number of creatures in his care.

Cows, bulls, calves, pigs, wild boars, goats, sheep, horses, donkeys, rabbits, chickens, geese, ducks and roosters live together in large enclosures divided by species and age with different “nursing homes and nurseries”. Many older animals and babies arrive because they are in a more vulnerable state and sometimes less productive in the industry. “Many are also saved from the slaughterhouse by their disabilities”, he adds as he passes a stable with several sheep and goats in wheelchairs.

Laura Luengo, president of the Santuario Vegan Foundation, on July 15 in the mountains west of Madrid with two rescued calves. Pablo Monge

Eneko was the tool used to train several hunting puppies that, when they grow up, catch wild boar, but he was released and now lives with many other pigs. Among them is Barbosa, rescued by activists who chained themselves to the doors of the Leganés slaughterhouse; Baku, born on a farm in Teruel, where some young people bought him to get him drunk at the end-of-year party; Sakura, who fell from a moving pig truck; Marco, freed by a worker at his farm after falling ill from living in harsh conditions; and Valentina, who lived in 2 square meters and had mange.

In another enclosure is Dori, a sheep that was found tied to a lamppost in Oviedo as a protest by farmers against the attack by wolves. She had to be unchained by firefighters. She lives next to Trasgu, another victim of these protests who was thrown into a wolf shelter. To everyone’s surprise, the carnivores made the lamb a member of the herd instead of attacking it. He was as lucky as Pablito, who, according to Luengo, was deliberately locked up in the farm during the Ebro floods in 2015 so that the farmer could collect the insurance. He was one of the few survivors found alive while clinging to the corpse of his mother, as a suckling.

Luengo, a 43-year-old vegan, still gets angry when telling her stories. She always had “a special connection with animals” because she grew up in a village in Valladolid, witnessing “the atrocities they did to sheep, which when they were older were cut open alive so that the dogs could eat them.” As soon as she came of age she started working in a shelter where “everyone was involved with the dogs and cats, but the farm animals were sent to the slaughterhouse or returned to the farms.”

She ended up gathering 60 creatures in her house in Valencia, in an attempt to save them, until she realised that she no longer had space or financial resources: “For many years I only ate rice with tomato.” So, in 2011, she started this project with her ex-partner in the mountains of Madrid. Two years ago she received a late diagnosis of autism, something common among women, and it helped her to understand her way of being. “I was born with a very deep-rooted concept of justice, I have always understood animals better than humans. Their language is easy, they are transparent and have great sensitivity,” she explains after defending that in the sanctuary love is the universal language.

She has a clear mission for her project: “We save lives, we are a family. Here, no one is a pet, we build a relationship between equals, for me they are my children.” She confesses that the babies that arrive sleep with her until they are two months old because she understands that they need a mother. “They all come terrified and terrified of humans, but with understanding and affection they trust again,” she explains.

She lives inside the compound and the volunteers and her workers, a veterinarian and four clinic assistants, can live in houses also located within the farm. Her intention is to obtain a permit to receive visitors so that “people can see what a pig, a calf or a sheep really is like.” For her, they are sensitive and emotional beings just like a human, a dog or a cat.

For this reason, Luengo denounces the overcrowding on many farms. “The pigs have their tails cut off and the chickens have their beaks cut off because they attack each other due to psychological problems, but here there has never been a fight because their needs are met,” he says. He also criticises certain legal practices on farms such as the possibility of “killing a pig that is not even a month old by hitting it on the ground if it is not suitable for meat.” He also does not understand why some sheep are taken to the slaughterhouse at 5 years old, when their production level drops, if in his sanctuary they reach 18.

She regrets knowing that “they are the lucky minority.” She feels sorry that “many animals leave this world without knowing a kind gesture and never get to see the sun, the earth, a pond or an opportunity.” She aims to offer them a long, quality life in the sanctuary and does not consider adoptions. When the animals die, some sooner than expected due to the delicate conditions in which they arrive, their ashes are buried on the farm where the rest of their companions will continue to graze.

Legal situation

The Santuario Vegan Foundation does not receive any kind of public subsidy, even though many species confiscated by the State security forces end up in its premises. There is no law that recognises and regulates these centres, although there are more than a dozen in Spain. The monthly expenses of this project exceed 30,000 euros, but the income received by its owner is the result of the individual will of the people: 800 sponsorships that provide a regular amount for the maintenance of the animals, one-off donations, members, sale of merchandising and help from volunteers. “Sometimes we barely make it,” he says, explaining that this is all due to the fact that they find themselves in a legal limbo.

She has been submitting proposals to the Community of Madrid and the Ministry of Social Rights for years to regulate its situation. Right now the sanctuary is registered as a livestock farm, something paradoxical for her because it is the opposite of the objective of the project. At the moment, she has reached “a verbal agreement with the regional administration so that there are no ear tags in the enclosure and all the creatures can be registered as pets and not production animals.”

Laura Luengo, president of the Santuario Vegan Foundation, keeps the ear tags she removed from the animals. On them you can see her new name written in marker. Pablo Monge

Luengo and her animals are currently in the process of moving because a few months ago the owner of the farm where many of them were staying did not want to renew the lease and the owners of the adjacent land, where they are now, also want to sell it to other people. For this reason, in September they will go to Cadalso de los Vidrios, between Toledo and Ávila, where they will be able to register as a zoological centre and “they will have more green pasture areas and a hospital”, explains the owner of the sanctuary while caressing Elena, a cow rescued from a farm in Boiro (Galicia) that was found without food or mobility, living on its own faeces, and Ruth, a fighting bull born at the wrong time and subjected to continuous stress to learn to charge.

At the new ranch, Luengo hopes that Juana, a horse about to be euthanized due to an injury, Romerito, a blind calf with its tail and ear cut off, Hipatia, a mule that was sold at 38 years old to carry weight, Evaristo, a goat that was the living gift of the San Antón prize, Poli, a rooster rescued from an illegal Santeria ritual, or Bellota, a blind eagle that was found days old following a cyclist, “can continue learning that hands do not hurt because they are for caring and that the only thing they have to do is enjoy the life they always deserved.”

