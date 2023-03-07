The Al Ain Court ruled that a fraudster must return 54 thousand dirhams, which he seized from a salon owner, after he deluded him with his ability to help him open two branches of his salon.

The owner of the salon said that the defendant seized the cash amount owned by him, in fraudulent ways that would deceive him and force him to surrender, by deluding him that he would assist him in the procedures for opening two branches of the salon he owns, and the defendant was criminally convicted.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that it is established from reviewing the judgment issued in the criminal case that the defendant was convicted in it of the charge of appropriating for himself the cash amount owned by the plaintiff, by using fraudulent methods that would deceive him and force him to surrender, and that he deluded him That he will assist him in the procedures for opening two branches of the salon owned by the victim, and that judiciary has become final and irrevocable, because there is no appeal against him, and then this criminal judiciary has decided on the common basis between the civil and criminal lawsuits in question and in the legal description of them, and attributed it to the perpetrator, That is, the defendant unlawfully seized the cash amount owned by him from the plaintiff.

The court indicated that the defendant did not appear, despite being declared legally, in order to pay the lawsuit with any defense or defense that would affect it, and the court did not prove his innocence of that amount, and then it is established for the court that the defendant’s liability is still occupied by the plaintiff with the claimed amount, which is what The lawsuit before him is valid and proven, and the plaintiff must respond to his request, and the court ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff an amount of 54 thousand dirhams according to the reasons and expenses.