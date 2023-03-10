A court ruled a fine against a sales representative in a company who embezzled a vehicle worth 19,000 dirhams, and a shipment of sweets delivered to him as an agency to sell, and ignored the company’s contacts to demand that he return the car and the goods in his possession.

According to the facts of the case, according to the certainty of the court and reassured him and its conscience, that the accused has been working as a sales representative for a general trading company for nearly a year and a half, and he was handed over a car belonging to the company based on trust, which is a refrigerator truck, in addition to sweets worth 3000 dirhams to sell to those who wish. from sales outlets.

The lawsuit papers indicated that the vehicle is usually in the possession of the accused by virtue of his work, and he returns it to the company’s headquarters after the end of the working day, along with the goods that he was unable to sell, pointing out that he did not commit to that on the day of the incident, and did not provide the company with any documents showing the size of the goods that he was able to sell. Unusually sold.

She indicated that the company officials contacted him, but he did not answer, so he was given three days to return the car or return the movables in his possession, but he did not appear, so they contacted him again, but he did not answer, so the company sent a representative to his residence to inspect him and search for the car, but it did not find it, so it issued a report. against him.

The owner of the victim company said that the accused works as a representative for him, and resides in a residential residence belonging to the company’s employees in the Al-Rawda area in Ajman, and since his departure on the day of the incident, he did not appear, or return the car and the goods that were in his possession.

When asked by the accused, he stated that he had been working in the company for about a year and a half, as a sales representative, in charge of delivering sweets to the stores, pointing out that the owner of the company recently informed him that he was dismissed from work, and asked him to look for another job.

The accused said that he possesses a vehicle belonging to the complaining party, and he did not return it because he is still working in the company and drives it on a daily basis, and leaves it in front of his residence, and that he did not stop working, and was surprised that he was seized by the company, even though the vehicle was parked in front of the employees’ residence, pointing out that There is a possibility that the manager of the company called him after he was caught by the police.

For its part, and after examining the case by the court, it found him guilty of embezzling movable goods, which consisted of a car and sweets, and ordered him to be punished with a fine of 27 thousand dirhams, at the rate of 5000 dirhams as a penalty, and 22 thousand dirhams the value of the movables that he embezzled.