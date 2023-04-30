The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance that obligated a girl and an insurance company to pay a man an amount of 100,000 dirhams in compensation for the first defendant running him over with her insured car with the second defendant, and the court ruled to reject the appeal submitted by the victim He must increase the amount of compensation, and it also ruled to reject the counter-appeal submitted by the insurance company to demand a reduction in the amount.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a girl and an insurance company, in which he demanded that they be obliged to jointly and jointly pay him the amount of one million, 284 thousand and 550 dirhams, and the legal interest is 12% from the date of the accident until full payment, in compensation for all his physical and psychological damages as a result of the traffic accident caused by the plaintiff. The first is liable for her negligence, lack of precaution, and violation of the traffic law by running her over to God while she was driving her own vehicle, and the second defendant’s insured company caused injuries and sporadic fractures to the body. The first defendant was criminally convicted of what was attributed to her and punished with a fine of 5 thousand dirhams for association with Accusations of causing her by her mistake to prejudice the safety of the victim’s body due to her negligence and lack of caution and driving her vehicle in a manner that constitutes a danger to pedestrians and without exerting the utmost care and adhering to caution and caution by not stopping when necessary.

The plaintiff indicated that the accident resulted in damages represented in limiting the freedom of movement and handling his own affairs. He is the head of the family and responsible for supporting and caring for his family, as well as his inability to kneel or prostrate in the proper way, with a constant feeling of pain and aches when making simple movements, in addition to his psychological suffering as a result of that.

While the medical report concluded that the plaintiff’s medical condition has stabilized and has become of a definitive nature, and the accident left him with a permanent disability and a disability of about 30% of the benefit of the left lower limb, and the plaintiff is able to perform his work as he works as a sales representative and drives a vehicle, and accordingly the court of first instance ruled By obliging the original appellant to jointly pay the original appellant an amount of 100,000 dirhams as material and moral compensation and the delayed interest at the rate of 4% annually from the date of the judgment becoming final and not exceeding the amount adjudged.

And if the convict, the “appellant”, did not accept the ruling, he appealed against him, claiming his previous requests, indicating that the estimate of his compensation was small, and the court did not take into account, in its assessment of the amount of his compensation, the harm he suffered and his need for treatment and future treatment, as well as turning away from his lost earnings by losing his salary for more than nine months as a result of The accident is the subject of his injury, and in turn the second appellant company filed a counter-appeal and demanded that the papers be returned to the forensic medicine department to sign a medical examination on the original appellant through accurate scientific medical devices to indicate his condition and whether it is treatable or not and the judiciary, and accordingly to cancel the appealed judgment and the judiciary to reject the case for lack of validity And the failure to prove, as a precaution, by amending the appealed judgment by decreasing the amount of compensation adjudged to the extent of the contribution of the judgment in his favor, in his fault for the damages that befell him.

For its part, the Court of Appeal clarified in the reasons for its ruling that the Court of First Instance used the correct law in what it concluded from the judiciary in favor of the original appellant in terms of compensation for the physical and psychological harm he suffered as a result of the accident, noting that the papers were devoid of what states that he did not receive his salary during his treatment period or what was interrupted. He was certain that he had incurred medical expenses or expenses, and his medical report concluded that his disability does not prevent him from starting his work. A court of first instance took into account this in its estimation of the amount of his compensation, which may not include his potential future harm, according to his claim, which he did not prove its inevitability or provide evidence of the aggravation of his injury.

In the counter-appeal, the court indicated that the company insured for the car had fulfilled its responsibility – as an insurer with it – before the injured appellant in accordance with the insurance contract and based on what was cited in the judgment records with justifiable reasons that have their origin and proven evidence in the papers, pointing out that the current appeal did not present anything that contradicts it or brings something new that requires reconsideration. With regard to the increase or decrease, as it was not revealed from the papers the contribution of the injured person to the harm he suffered as a result of the negligence and lack of caution of the driver of the vehicle, the court decided to accept the two appeals in form and reject them in substance and to uphold the appealed ruling and obligated each appellant to pay the expenses for his appeal.