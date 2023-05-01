The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family, Civil and Administrative Claims upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which ordered a girl and an insurance company to pay a sales representative 100,000 dirhams as compensation for the girl running him over with her insured car with the second defendant, and the court ruled to reject the appeal submitted by the victim to increase the amount of compensation It also ruled to reject the counter-appeal submitted by the insurance company to demand a reduction in the amount.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a girl and an insurance company, demanding that they pay him one million and 284 thousand and 550 dirhams, in compensation for all his physical and psychological damages as a result of the traffic accident caused by the girl, as a result of her negligence, lack of caution, violation of the traffic law and her run over, what befell him. Separate injuries and fractures, and the girl was criminally convicted of what was assigned to her, and punished with a fine of 5,000 dirhams in connection with the accusations of causing her mistake to prejudice the safety of the victim’s body, due to her negligence and lack of caution, and driving her vehicle in a manner that constitutes a danger to pedestrians, without exerting the utmost care, and adhering to caution and caution. without stopping when necessary.

The plaintiff indicated that the accident resulted in damages represented in limiting the freedom of movement and the administration of his own affairs, as he is the head of a family and responsible for its care, as well as his inability to kneel or prostrate in the proper manner, with a constant feeling of pain and aches when performing simple movements, in addition to his psychological suffering.

While the medical report concluded that the plaintiff’s medical condition has stabilized, and has become of a final prescription nature, and he has left from the accident a permanent disability and disability of about 30% of the benefit of the left lower limb, and he is able to perform his work, as he works as a sales representative and drives a vehicle, and the first court ruled A degree of 100,000 dirhams as material and moral compensation, and the delayed interest at the rate of 4% annually from the date the judgment became final.

The man was not satisfied with the ruling, so he filed his appeal, pointing out that the compensation estimate was small, and the court did not take into account, in its estimate of the amount of compensation, the harm he suffered, and his need for treatment and future treatment, and in turn the insurance company filed a cross appeal, and demanded that the appealed judgment be amended by reducing the amount of compensation adjudicated by the amount of the contribution The judgment is in his favor, due to his fault in the damages that befell him.

The Court of Appeal stated in the reasoning behind the ruling that the Court of First Instance used the correct law in what it concluded from the judiciary in favor of the original appellant in terms of compensation for the physical and psychological harm he suffered as a result of the accident, noting that the papers were devoid of evidence that he did not receive his salary during his treatment period, or what is certain. Incurring expenses or medical expenses, and his medical report concluded that his disability does not prevent him from starting his work, and a court of first instance took into account this in estimating the amount of his compensation, which may not include his potential future harm, according to his claim, and which he did not prove its inevitability or present what definitively exacerbates his injury. .

In the counter-appeal, the court indicated that the current appeal did not present anything that contradicts it or brings something new that necessitates a review of its conclusions, whether it is an increase or a decrease, as it was not clear from the papers that the aggrieved party contributed to the harm he suffered as a result of the driver’s negligence and lack of caution, and the court ruled By accepting the two appeals in form, rejecting them in substance, and upholding the appealed judgment, and obligating each appellant to pay the expenses for his appeal.