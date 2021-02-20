Since the end of the 1950s, with the opening of the dictatorship and a certain take-off of the Spanish economy, the celebration of Valentine’s Day has begun to emerge, a commemoration like Valentine’s Day that had already been taking root in the United States and in European countries. Over the years, as happened last weekend, the momentum of this event has been reflected from LA VERDAD, both in news and opinion articles and in advertising.

Because a very characteristic element of this celebration has been the commercial weight that has been given to it as a special moment for the gift. Interestingly, the first reference that exists in this regard dates back to 1840, when the American Esther A. Howland, in exchange for a few pennies on the dollar, began selling gift cards with romantic motifs and drawings of lovers in her father’s bookstore in Worcester. (Massachusetts).

The pages of the newspaper have told everything related to Valentine’s Day in supplements and special pages, as reflected in the edition of Sunday, February 12, 1978, with a special photomontage by the artist Paco Salinas, with the title ‘Tuesday is the day of lovers’.

On the origin and why of this saint as protector of love, tradition goes back to the third century in Rome, when Valentin, a priest, was sentenced to death on February 14, 270 for secretly celebrating marriages of young couples, ignoring the order of Emperor Claudius II, who forbade them, since he wanted single men, without family ties, to fight as soldiers. Pope Gelasius definitively established the festival within the saints in 418, to the detriment of the pagan Lupercalia.