12/12/2024



Updated at 11:14 a.m.





A sailor has died in the sinking of a ‘bateeiro’ ship in O Grove (Pontevedra) that occurred this Thursday. Two other crew members of the steamboat have been rescued.

According to 112 Galicia, the incident occurred in the vicinity of the port of Meloxo. Maritime Rescue, Gardacostas, Civil Guard, GES of Sanxenxo, Local Police and Civil Protection were notified.

Maritime Rescue sources explain to Europa Press that at 9:30 a.m. there was a warning call from a sunken ‘bateeiro’ ship to the Fisterra coordination center (La Coruña).

The boat was with its bow up and the crew members were rescued by other bateeiros in the area. Means such as the Pesca 1 helicopter were mobilized.









The boat ‘Polaris’ has taken the two living crew members to land, while the ‘bateeiro’ ‘Nuevo Moldes’ has transferred the body of the deceased.