Sailboat ‘Night Falls’, with some two tons of cocaine on board, anchored next to the ship ‘Alcaraván’ of the Tax Agency in the Port of Santander, this Tuesday. ROMAN G. AGUILERA (EFE)

A 13-meter-long sailboat has been intercepted in the Cantabrian Sea, 30 nautical miles (55.5 kilometers) from the Santander coast, with a load on board of about 2,000 kilos of cocaine, valued at about 70 million euros . He Night Falls, British-flagged, it was standing in the middle of the sea and, according to the suspicions of the investigators, ready to transfer its cargo to another smaller vessel to transport it to the coast and unload.

The fact that the sailboat did not follow any course but was fixed at that point of the sea caught the attention of the investigators because it coincides with a common practice of drug traffickers, who take advantage of locations relatively far from the coast to transship drugs between large ships from South America or the Caribbean and other small vessels, which are the ones that unload it on land. The idea is to make it difficult for the authorities to detect logistics and transport networks. Investigators suspect that the location and the fact that the ship was stationary were signs that the Night Falls I was about to make that kind of transfer.

During the boarding, the agents observed that on board the sailboat, which was without lights and without activated location systems, there was a significant number of bales of those usually used for cocaine trafficking and that they appeared scattered throughout almost the entire vessel. After the arrest of the four crew members —one of Spanish nationality, another Colombian and two more Venezuelans—, who did not resist and admitted that they were carrying drugs, the ship was seized and moved to the Port of Santander. Both the detainees and the boat and the narcotic substance will go to court.

The apprehension of the sailboat, of type sloopis a “totally exceptional” event in the Cantabrian Sea, where one of these characteristics had not occurred for many years, which are more frequent in the Mediterranean or the Canary Islands, says a statement from the Civil Guard and the Tax Agency.

The patrol boat dealt with the boarding of the ship Curlew I, of the Customs Surveillance Service, in a joint action with the Civil Guard and the National Police, directed and coordinated by the Anti-drug Prosecutor of the National Court. The operation arises from an exchange of information between the MAOC-N (Atlantic Analysis and Operations Center), the CITCO (Intelligence Center Against Terrorism and Organized Crime), which has been the object of investigation by the three bodies police (Customs Surveillance Service, National Police and Civil Guard). The National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom collaborated in the operation.