This weekend, the Minions are taking control of the streaming platform Everyone's favorite: Netflix! The entire franchise has achieved impressive dominance in the Top 10 for Saturday, February 17, proving that its yellow charm has no rival among viewers.

From the adventures of Gru and his inseparable helpers in “My favorite villain“, to the antics of the Minions themselves in their film of the same name, the Netflix ranking has become a feast of laughter and fun for the whole family.

This Saturday we meet at the Netflix Top 10 with a party of yellow and villainy. In second place, “Despicable Me 3” continues to wreak havoc with its antics, followed closely by its predecessor, “Despicable Me 2,” in fourth place on the streaming platform.

The minionsthose adorable yellow beings, hold on to fifth place with their own movie, while the original “Despicable Me” sneaks in at seventh place to remind us how all this madness began.

“The minions”. Photo: Courtesy.

Top 10 Netflix movies for the weekend

sweet family Despicable Me 3 The games of love My favourite villain 2 Minions Lost in the night My favorite villain To every mother Orion and the darkness Love, harassment, murder

“My favorite villain”. Photo: Courtesy.

This yellow invasion in the Top 10 is further proof of the eternal charm of these animated films. Are you looking for guaranteed laughter and fun for the whole family? Then tune into Netflix and join the Minions party this Saturday!