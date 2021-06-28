JAG Madrid Monday 28 June 2021, 11:46

A group of

107 insurers launched today

‘Be Prepared’ (To Be Safer), a donation program of

28 million euros

aimed at promoting the prevention and awareness of citizens regarding Covid, and alleviate its socioeconomic and health effects. The project, which will be developed over the next few months, has set out three lines of work: the promotion of research and science, support for people in situations of economic and social vulnerability and public awareness of the effects of the pandemic. For this, institutions such as the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) have received donations, which with the money will be able to accelerate their vaccine projects, and the Red Cross, which will use the funds to, among other things, face the pandemic of unwanted loneliness and its effects on the mental health of many Spaniards, especially the elderly.

The 107 insurers will donate

7 million euros to the CSIC. With this money, the means and resources dedicated to different research projects on SARS-CoV-2 will be reinforced, such as the development of technologies for the diagnosis of the profile of the immune response; rapid, sensitive and direct detection of the virus; or its detection in the air through aerosol capture technologies.

The contribution will also strengthen the resources available for the

conducting clinical trials of vaccines that are being developed at the CSIC, as well as for the research programs for the development of protective, antiviral and anti-inflammatory drugs.

Jesús Marco, vice president of Scientific and Technical Research at the CSIC, thanked the insurance industry for its involvement in the project. «Donations like this will allow us that science and research in Spain

can progress at the pace of the most advanced societies, working on the development of our own vaccine and guaranteeing more resources to our professionals, which will translate into greater speed, robustness and safety «.

The virologist from the National Biotechnology Center, belonging to the CSIC, attended the presentation of the insurance companies’ program.

Luis Enjuanes, who directs one of the three projects of the Spanish vaccine against Covid and who also thanked the contribution of the insurers. The Enjuanes vaccine is based on an RNA that is self-replicating and derived from the virus genome itself, and includes the variants that have emerged, including India.

Donation to the Red Cross



The insurance has also donated

3.8 million euros to the Red Cross. This money will support projects that will be developed around four areas of intervention:

employability, social inclusion, health and education. In the workplace, the employability of vulnerable people who are unemployed will be strengthened. To this end, the active search for employment will be reinforced, support for self-employment initiatives will be favored and work will be done for professional requalification.

In terms of social inclusion, the Red Cross will contribute to

bridging the digital divide of vulnerable people. For this, training sessions will be held for the acquisition of digital skills and the loan of technological devices with connectivity will be facilitated.

In the field of health, it will be offered

psychosocial support through expert professionals in this ambit. This initiative is aimed at people in situations of emotional fragility and will be channeled through the Red Cross to Listen to You, a telephone assistance program through which guidelines are provided to manage anxiety, unwanted loneliness, grief over the loss of loved ones, sadness and uncertainty.

Finally, in educational matters, the Red Cross will carry out a

educational support for boys and girls in situations of social difficulty to promote their academic performance and avoid school failure. To guarantee the access of these minors to a comprehensive education, educational kits will be provided with school supplies, technology (devices and connectivity) and hygiene (masks, liquid soap and hydroalcoholic gel).

In the words of

Javier Senent, President of the Red Cross, “after these months of pandemic, this donation is essential, as it will allow us

reinforce our plan Red Cross Responds to Covid and its effects where society needs it most at this time. These types of alliances are a sign of confidence in the work we carry out and make it possible for us to continue being an organization of society for society «.

For her part, the president of Unespa, Pilar González de Frutos, said that ‘Estar Preparados’ (To Be Safer) is a program “whose first objective is to contribute to the prevention and eradication of Covid and its effects on the society; but that looks beyond. A program that seeks to establish recovery and

face the future with security and confidence «, he added.