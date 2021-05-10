A safe travel corridor has been approved between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, the two sisterly recipients of the “Covid-19” vaccine, who will be able to travel between the two countries starting from the first day of Eid Al Fitr without the need to apply quarantine requirements upon arrival, taking into account the application of other approved precautionary measures. In the destination, which is updated to ensure and make travel under the current conditions safer and more secure for everyone.

This comes in confirmation of the leadership of the two countries to facilitate the movement of individuals and achieve the desired goals of vaccination campaigns. Accordingly, citizens and residents wishing to benefit from the exemption from quarantine in both countries will be required to show that they have obtained the last dose of the vaccine against “Covid-19”, according to the approved applications or certificates issued by them, namely the application of “Al-Hosn” in the UAE, and the application of “Society Awai »In the Kingdom of Bahrain, the traveler can present the results of the laboratory examination (PCR) through these two applications.





