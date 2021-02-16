LIÉVIN, France – This is the most ambitious move in the history of the Louvre: a project by five years to transfer a quarter of a million works of art to an ultra-modern warehouse located 120 miles away in northern France.

For more than 16 months, a stream of trucks has carried silently the treasures from the basement of the museum in the center of Paris, and other places, to the Louvre Conservation Center, a fortress of culture installed in the city of Lievin, near Lens.

Archived pieces at the Louvre Conservation Center in Lievin, France. Photo Dmitry Kostyukov / The New York Times.

Have already moved 100,000 works -among paintings, rugs, tapestries, large sculptures, small figures, furniture and decorative pieces- ranging from antiquity to the nineteenth century.

With France’s museums closed due to the pandemic, Jean-Luc Martinez, director of the Louvre, you have free time.

On Tuesday, he took a small group of journalists to visit the new compound, which aims to become one of the largest artistic research centers Europe and host museum experts, scholars and curators from around the world.

The Louvre sits on low ground on the banks of the Seine.

In 2016, floods in Paris they were so severe that the museum itself was threatened, prompting a 24-hour emergency operation to wrap, pack and transport thousands of art objects from underground storage to higher ground.

Art at the Louvre Conservation Center in Lievin, France. Photo Dmitry Kostyukov / The New York Times.

The Liévin conservation project, costing 60 million euros (about $ 73 million), began at the end of 2017 as a necessary response to the unpredictable and inevitable flood of the river.

“The reality is that our museum is in a flood zone“Martinez said on Tuesday’s visit.

“You can’t pick up and move the marble sculptures,” he said. “There was a danger that the sewers would overflow and that the dirty and smelly sewage would damage the art. We had to find a solution. urgency“.

The Louvre considered, and then rejected, the idea of ​​building a site near Paris: too expensive and impractical. Instead, he chose Liévin, a 10-minute walk from the mini-museum of the Louvre in the adjacent town of Lens, opened in 2012.

Jean-Luc Martinez, director of the Louvre, at the museum’s conservation center, in Lievin, France. Photo Dmitry Kostyukov / The New York Times.

This pocket of France, once a prosperous mining center, has never recovered financially from the bombings it suffered in World War I and the collapse of the coal industry.

The local authorities were so eager to expand the Louvre’s presence – and attract visitors – that they sold much of the land for the Conservation Center for the symbolic sum of 1 euro.

The glass, concrete and steel structure, inaugurated in October 2019, looks like a bunker style of Bauhaus partially buried in the landscape.

A calcareous sand subsoil on the chalk bed absorbs excess rain.

A special leak detection system made in Germany doubly waterproofs the roof.

Complex security systems protect against terrorist attacks and fires.

Bright green lights dangling throughout the facility trap and kill dangerous enemies like the furniture beetle.

The museum hopes that the installation will become one of the largest art research centers in Europe. Photo Dmitry Kostyukov / The New York Times.

Trucks move the artwork to a garage where it is unloaded and placed in a temporary chamber for acclimatize them to its environment and eliminate pollutants.

Six concrete-walled storage chambers – each focused on a different type of object – span almost 2.4 hectares.

There are spaces for artisans, restorers, researchers and photographers of the Louvre and, eventually, also for those of other museums.

The Louvre hopes that this place can one day serve as refuge for works of art in danger of destruction in countries at war and conflict.

Walking through the vaults, with high ceilings, fluorescent lighting and floor-to-ceiling windows, Martínez paused at one of them, where pieces of marble and stone were wrapped in plastic and stacked in wooden boxes on heavy metal shelves.

“In a well-made warehouse, there’s not much to see,” he said, a hint of apology in his voice. “Everything is well wrapped“.

Suddenly, on a high shelf near the ceiling, he spied an intricate marble work, sculpted by Bernini and intended to be the base of a famous ancient Louvre statue of a sleeping hermaphrodite.

And then, on a lower shelf, he pointed to a 600-kilo piece of stone that was part of a building near the ancient Greek headquarters of the “Victory of Samothrace,” another treasured sculpture from the Louvre’s collection.

“An investigator might ask to see the Bernini, or say, ‘I want to see the Samothrace piece!

In a nearby vault, Isabelle Hasselin, Senior Curator, examined and cataloged more than a dozen small terracotta figures of the Roman goddess Minerva, found in Turkey.

Hasselin pulled one out, showing two women arm in arm, from a metal cabinet drawer, and explained how it had been poorly restored with glue and a metal pin in the 1960s.

“We can do a thorough investigation here, away from the hustle and bustle of Paris, and away from the concern about flooding,” he said. “What a relief”.

With 620,000 works, the Louvre collection is the largest in the world.

Single 35,000 of them are exhibited in Paris; another 35,000 are spread over regional museums in France.

More than 250,000 drawings, engravings and manuscripts – too fragile to expose to light – will remain stored in the Louvre in Paris, on a high floor safe from flooding.

The basement isn’t the Louvre’s only haven for unseen artwork.

Some are hidden in other warehouses of the museum; Others are kept in secret places in the country, where they were transferred for safekeeping over the years.

At the end of December, 80% of the works located in the areas most vulnerable to flooding had been relocated, according to Brice Mathieu, director of the Conservation Center.

In the process, conservatives have made some startling discoveries.

A forgotten wooden box turned out to be filled with shards of pottery from 6,000 years old from the ancient Persian city of Susa; the restorers joined it to form a vase.

Another find from Susa was a shoulder stone that belonged to the museum’s 4,000-year-old sculpture of the goddess Narundi.

As Martinez wandered the downtown corridors with Marie Lavandier, director of the Louvre-Lens museum, they came across an 18th-century leather box decorated with gilded fleurs-de-lis that probably housed a crown.

Lavandier took a picture with his mobile phone.

“I see an object like this and I say to myself: really, we are protecting all the treasures and sophistication of the museum throughout its history,” he said. “It moves me to the core.”

c.2021 The New York Times Company