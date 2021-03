Sailing among cetaceans, learning how to cook chicken tikka masala, escaping from an Egyptian pyramid or peering into a site that is more than 4,000 years old. Easter is already around the corner and this year, immersed in the battle against Covid, it is shaping up to be the most unusual. The perimeter closure of the Region of Murcia, approved

This content is exclusive for subscribers Subscribe 3 months for only € 9.95