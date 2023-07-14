Quietness is essential in the savannah: with noise, the zebras are scared, the elephants disappear. And safari drives often lead to the opposite, hustle and noise in the game parks: just remember last year’s video of 15 jeeps chasing a group of wildebeest and zebra in the Masai Mara Game Reserve in Kenya. . But perhaps there is a more respectful possible future for the African tourism industry.

In the Masai Mara, a few tourist lodges have started using fleets of electric safari vehicles. One of them is the Emboo River Camp. William Ole Santian, one of the co-founders, says that his international guests are attracted by the idea of ​​”a quiet safari”. And he believes that, in addition, the transformation of its diesel Land Cruisers into electric safari vehicles has helped the business. “We made this decision not just because we wanted to revolutionize the safari experience, but because we wanted to protect the environment. However, the decision came in handy during the pandemic, when fuel was scarce and many camps could not have it due to curfews and movement restrictions in Kenya ”, he says. Mechanics take between 10 and 14 days to transform the old diesel cars, replacing the engines with electric motors and installing a battery management system (with which these cars take about eight hours to charge). The total cost: almost 28,000 euros, an investment that is recovered in two or three years, says the owner of the accommodation.

The electric car industry is just taking its first steps in Africa. South Africa, which has the most advanced electric mobility market on the continent, had around 1,000 electric vehicles in 2022, out of a total fleet of 12 million cars, according to government data, although the goal is to reach 2.9 million in the year 2050. The number of electric vehicles in Kenya is minimal: about 350, compared to the total number of vehicles registered in the country, of about 2.2 million, but the Government’s goal is for electric vehicles to represent 5% of all car imports by 2025. To this end, it has announced that it will reduce import tariffs on electric vehicles in half, from 20% to 10%. Other countries on the continent are going the same way: Ghana, Rwanda, Seychelles and Mauritius have also reduced or eliminated import tariffs.

Charging an electric car. Zeynab Mohammed

Roam Motors, an electric mobility company in Nairobi, has converted electric safari vehicles for 15 camps in Kenya and is working on a 51-seater electric bus in a pilot programme. “The future of public transport lies in electric vehicles. The untapped potential is huge and could create a much more sustainable sector where, for example, an operator earns twice what he used to earn in one day,” says Roam Motors engineer Lumbi Muchui.

One of the challenges for the electric vehicle sector to take off is to have enough charging points. In 2021, Kenya’s public power company announced a project to install electric vehicle charging points along major highways and shopping malls across the country. The electricity distributor joins Kenyan power generation company KenGen, which has also announced plans to invest in the grid, with the aim of gaining a lucrative new source of revenue.

At COP 26 in Glasgow, Kenya, along with 30 other countries, pledged to standardize zero-emission vehicles, ensuring they are accessible, affordable and sustainable by 2030 in market-leading countries, and by 2040 in the leading countries. rest of the world. First, it will be time to overcome the scarcity of infrastructure and the high price of electric cars. On average, a non-electric car in Kenya is around 2,900 dollars (about 2,700 euros), compared to 37,000 dollars (34,200 euros) for an electric one.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.