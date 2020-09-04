In Ukraine, a teenager killed his grandfather, seriously injured his grandmother, and tried to kill his entire family. This was reported by the press service of the Ivano-Frankivsk region police in Facebook…

A 15-year-old teenager attacked the family with a hammer and knife on the night of September 1, while they were sleeping. After killing grandfather and severely wounding grandmother, the guy called the police on his own and confessed to what he had done. According to police, the 73-year-old pensioner died on the spot from the injuries sustained by his grandson. His 69-year-old wife was hospitalized in intensive care.

At the same time, the teenager did not deny what he had done. Moreover, he posted pictures of the massacre on the Internet. He captioned the photos as follows: “Double kill is ready. I started with a woman and my grandfather, seven more. ” It is noted that the teenager wanted to kill his family for fun and interest, because he was sad.

The teenager was detained. The police are investigating the incident.

In July, a teenager stabbed two men to death during an argument in the village of Log, Volgograd Region. A young man previously convicted of theft was arrested several hours later. During the interrogation, he said that he had come to visit two local residents. There, during a quarrel between them, a 16-year-old teenager first beat one of the men with a stool and then stabbed him to death. He stabbed the second man in the back as a witness.