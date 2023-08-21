“The Spanish Football Federation deeply regrets having to announce the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The player received the sad news after the World Cup final,” the RFEF said in a statement.

The statement added: “We send our deepest condolences to Olga and her family in these painful moments. We love you Olga, you are in the history of Spanish football.”

Carmona, the Real Madrid player, dedicated her goal to the mother of one of her friends who had recently died, as she revealed an undershirt that read “Mirchi”.

“I want to say that this victory belonged to one of the mothers of my friends who died recently, and I celebrated the goal with this shirt,” Carmona told the official Spanish station “La Una” shortly after the end of the match.