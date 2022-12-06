The 51-year-old radiologist who has been missing since Nov. 15 was found dead in a cliff. Andrea Calcaterra had not returned home

The doctor who disappeared last November 15, was found lifeless in a cliff. The investigators are investigating what could have happened, it is suspected that Andrea Calcaterra may have taken his own life.

The alarm of the disappearance was triggered on November 15, when the radiologist of 51 years of Trecate, in the province of Novara, he had not returned home at the end of his work shift.

For days, his photos have been shared on social media, by newspapers and even by television broadcasts. Family and friends have it desperately searchedhoping to find him and bring him home.

The images of the surveillance cameras of the Turin – Aosta motorway had taken him as he left the Varres toll booth.

The discovery of Andrea Calcaterra’s car

Yesterday, December 5, a passerby has reported his vehicle, parked in an isolated place, near the Arnad woods. Immediately, the search plan for missing persons and rescuers focused on the area. They searched the area surrounding the car, which appeared to be in order and with no sign of a possible traffic accident.

Finally, the sad epilogue arrived, Andrea Calcaterra was found lifeless in a cliff. He may have taken his own life.

The information disclosed is still little, it will only be investigations to shed light on what really happened on November 15th.

Andrea Calcaterra was a 51-year-old radiologist who worked at theMajor Hospital of Charity of Novara and also as a collaborator of other health structures.

His colleagues described him as a sympathetic and above all human doctor, well liked by all inside the hospital.

The discovery of the body shocked the family and all who knew and loved him. For more than 15 days everyone prayed and hoped to see him again and hug him again. The radiologist went to work that day, but he’s not never returned home. What really happened?