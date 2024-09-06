A sad day for Toyota in the World Rally Championship

The World Rally Championship in Greece is turning into a celebration for Hyundai.

Hyundai’s the cars are rolling towards a triple victory in the Greek World Rally Championship. Even the last Toyota car fell out of the top fight when by Sebastien Ogier the car froze on the sixth and last special stage of the race on Friday.

Ogier’s car lost power right at the beginning of the clip. The French grandmaster was able to continue the journey, but the speed became very slow after the damage. Ogier drove to the finish line at a speed of less than one hundred kilometers per hour and was two minutes and 22 seconds behind Neuville’s record time.

“Having to ankle,” MTV’s expert Jari Ketomaa got better on TV.

Ogier said at the finish line of the special stage that he suffered from a turbo failure.

Ogier was second in the rally after five special tests. Now the top three are roasting Hyundai Ott Tänak, Daniel Sordo and Thierry Neuville.

The Greek rally has been unlucky for Toyota, because Elfyn Evans got into trouble right at the start of the race when he had to change a tire in the middle of the opening stretch. In the second clip, his car lost power.

Takamoto Katsuta on the other hand, had to stop at the third special exam.

Driving a Toyota WRC2 car Sami Pajari drove the EK to fifth place and rose to sixth place in the overall race.