Heads Mac, a lawyer, said her client had confessed to hoping to avoid a life sentence.

Heads committed her crime, covering her mother’s mouth in a hotel room while her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, hit her with a fruit bowl.

Investigations revealed that Hades and her boyfriend killed the mother, hid her body in a travel bag, and tried to transport her in an Indonesian car.

According to the British newspaper “The Guardian”, the victim’s mother’s family said that they are very relieved after the daughter’s confession of her crime, adding: “We will remain the voice of our sister Sheila throughout the sentencing process to ensure that real justice is served.”

Heads lived with her mother in a suburb of Chicago, and after the crime she served 7 years of her 10-year Indonesian sentence, then was deported in 2021 and arrested as soon as her plane landed at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.