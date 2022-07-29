One of the members of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group, detained in the Lipetsk region, confessed to preparing a terrorist attack at the bus station. He said this during the interrogation, the video of which was distributed on July 29 by the Federal Security Service (FSB).

According to him, the group members went to the bus station several times and studied the situation.

“In the city of Lipetsk, at the Sokol bus station, a terrorist attack was supposed to be carried out at the direction of the leadership of the Right Sector (the organization was recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation. – Ed.) using an improvised explosive device,” the detainee said.

The fact that the FSB prevented a terrorist attack in Lipetsk became known earlier on Friday. Saboteurs who arrived from Ukraine in the Russian Federation were detained in the village of Goritsy, Dobrovsky district, Lipetsk region.

Among them is a man born in 1988 – the ringleader, previously repeatedly convicted of pedophilia and two women born in 1986 and 1978.

The detainees were found to have components of an improvised explosive device. Their correspondence with other members of the group was also found, which exposes their intentions.