This Friday at dawn the most important and exciting tournament played by teams in golf begins, the Ryder Cup, which reaches its 44th edition and is held for the first time in Rome, on a new but sensational course that having Jim Fazio’s signature is enough.

The course at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, on the outskirts of the Eternal City, has been prepared with great rigor, but without a doubt, as often happens, the locals try to favor their team.

This edition is also played for the first time with the stigma given to them by LIV Golf players, who are called deserters and merchants, because they simply went to play on a tour sponsored by Saudi Arabia. It is absurd: what if players like Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar were not called up to their national teams because they are also part of Arab leagues? Stupid, no doubt.

The controversy is marked because the players themselves encourage it. It is the case of Rory McIlroy who said that it was going to hurt them more, those who left, than those who were within the team.

The American team did call up a LIV player, and that makes the captain admirable Zach Johnson. You have to bring the best to the sporting events. They are representing a country and a continent, and there can be no religious, racial or any other controversies there.

The LIV blockade forced Europe to change captain

The Europeans, who should have called up their most iconic player and winner in history, Sergio García, did not do so, preferring to stay with the players from the European Tour.

The captain signed and made official was the Swede Henrik Stenson, with the merits to do so. He was sacked and traded for Luke Donald, a good player who certainly does not have the Swede’s virtues or skills.

However, the Ryder is the great thrill of golf, without a doubt. The players themselves have expressed it. It’s even bigger than a major. It is played for honor, without money, and these players are worth millions of millions of dollars, but the honor of representing their homeland, and in the case of the other side of the Atlantic, Europe, is too great and is lived with great intensity. . So much so that silence when the players are going to take the shot does not exist in the Ryder.

The bars appear, even insulting the players. In 1993, Lee Janzen, the last time the United States won in Europe, felt the rigor: “I would say find any way you can to block out all the noise,” he recalled recently.

It will be necessary to see if the United States, which has just won by a blowout two years ago in Wisconsin, wins again as a visitor after 30 years. They have four rookies, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Sam Burns and Wyndham Clark. There are also four Ryder debutants on the European team, the Swede Ludvid Aberg, the Dane Nicolai Hojgaard, the Scotsman Robert MacIntyre and the Austrian Sepp Straka.

