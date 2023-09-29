At Marco Simone at 5.30 in the morning there were already 30 thousand people. USA overwhelmed on a Friday dominated by Luke Donald’s team

Chronicle of a day dressed entirely in blue (the color of the European flag) in the morning, with the red of the United States coming forward in the afternoon, but which in the end fails to appear. Conclusion, a partial of 6½ to 1½ (4-0 in the morning, 2½-1½ in the afternoon) after the first day of this all-Italian Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf in Rome.

Europe, what a day! — Europe goes beyond the best expectations. He finds a giant in the Spaniard Jon Rahm who holes three approaches and scores two eagles in the last three holes to equalize a match that he had taken a turn for the worst in the home straight. He finds energy and determination that allow her to finish (and draw) three matches that were in very bad shape up until the end. He finds a wild Viktor Hovland and a Matt Fitzpatrick who gets off to a flying start and secures a point. And he finds the class and coolness of Justin Rose, who is there at the right time. Rewinding the tape, the day started early with the buses arriving at Marco Simone with difficulty due to traffic as early as three in the morning.

How many people! — At 5.30 there are already thirty thousand people. It’s dawn and people are running so as not to miss the magical moment of the first drive (at 7.35) on the tee of hole one. The one that must be played in the hell of cheering, of the waves, of the very high volume that does not usually belong to golf, surrounded by a five-storey high grandstand for five thousand people looming from above. Even the imperturbable Ludvig Aberg, projected from college to the Ryder Cup in a few months, cool and controlled on the court, tells of a goosebump-inducing and very “cool” moment. The first shot was played by world number one Scottie Sheffler (in the rough), the second by Jon Rahm (perfect on the track), number three. A match between titans but only at the beginning, because the Spaniard will be the great protagonist of the match, where he leads the dance with spectacular shots and in the meantime keeps his partner Tyrrell Hatton calm, who after a few missed putts begins to lose patience (as often happens). On the US side, Sam Burns is too foul and gives Sheffler more than one bad position. The two Europeans are too strong in this early morning and close the match on the 15th hole (4&3). The scoreboard is all blue. And the second match also stops at the 15th, for another peremptory 4&3 by the two boys from the north, Viktor Hovland from Norway, and Ludvig Aberg from Sweden. «There was a good chemistry between us, it was fun and for me playing Ludvig’s very long drives was also a big plus», said Hovland after eliminating the pair of Max Homa and Brian Harman, reigning Open Championship champion . Shane Lowrie and Sepp Straka arrive at the 17th: they win 2&1 after some mix-ups at the 15th with a tee-shot from the Irishman to the right beyond the lake, served to Straka for a complicated recovery. The last match ends on the same green (another 2&1). See also The 7 teams that were European champions and you did not remember

Rory, what a show — Here (par 3) it is Rory McIlroy who puts on a show with a super shot and a ball close to the auction: the putt is conceded shortly afterwards to win the hole and the match with his partner Tommy Fleetwood not one hundred percent in the morning. Both captains field all boys on the first day. Luke Donald rides the momentum of Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy in the afternoon (on court from 12.25pm) who, after having given the United States a clear 4-0 in the morning, immediately return to the court for the doubles with formula four balls (everyone plays their own game and the best score is chosen for each hole). Nicolaj Hojgaard, Bob Macintyre, Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick make their debut. The latter was unleashed with five birdies in a row, then Rory took care of it to bring the team 6up after 9 holes and stun the Morikawa – Schauffele pair (finishes 5&3). The historic Thomas-Spieth pair takes to the field, giving America the lead for the first time at 6: here the potted putt is by Justin Thomas (a much-discussed choice by captain Zack Johnson after a season with poor results), who today he doesn’t disappoint and, in fact, he’s the one who can’t always count on his partner. They are ahead, but the exploits of Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton bring a precious equalizer. Jon Rahm and Scottie Sheffler continue to closely guard each other, but to contain the Spaniard and attempt a comeback, captain Zack Johnson drops another ace next to number one, Brooks Koepka. The winner of the PGA Championship, however, receives quite a few boos at the start, from those fans who cannot forgive him for having moved to the LIV (league financed by Arab money). With Rahm there is Nicolaj Hojgaard, the debutant is absolutely up to the task and together they go on to draw a game down to the 17th. The Spaniard pots for the eagle and the equalizer, is moved and receives compliments and a handshake from Brooks Koepka. Just like at the Masters last April. Justin Rose captured another half point, often left alone by his teammate Bob McIntyre. The Englishman holes the putt at the 18th and is still half a point behind the Clark – Homa pair, who had taken the lead from the 7th hole. The European public is delirious. Tomorrow the appointment with the fifty thousand spectators and the 24 champions is always at 7.35. Like today, two doubles sessions (foursomes in the morning, one shot each, four balls in the afternoon). See also MotoGP | Aleix: "If we don't do something, Ducati will occupy the top 6"

Saturday matches — 7.35 am McIlroy and Fleetwood (Eur) against Thomas and Spieth (USA)

7.50 am Hovland ae Aberg (Eur) against Scheffler and Koepka (USA)

8.05 am Lowry and Straka (Eur) against Homa and Harman (USA)

8.20 am Rahm and Hatton against Schauffele and Cantlay (USA)

September 29, 2023 (modified September 29, 2023 | 8:23 pm)

