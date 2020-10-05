Highlights: Armenia accused of cruelty on Azerbaijan

Baku / Yervan

The ongoing war in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh for the past several weeks has now turned to brutality. Not only has more than 600 lives been lost in it, but its gruesome face has started appearing. Armenia has accused her soldiers of being brutally beheaded. Not only this, such pictures have also come out in which Armenian soldiers are seen beheaded separately. Along with this, allegations of human rights violations of the prisoners of war on Azerbaijan and the use of terrorists in the war have intensified.

Pictures on social media

Armenia Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanayan tweeted the picture alleging that two videos were circulating on social media showing how Armenian soldiers have been killed. He has claimed that he also has evidence of this. At the same time, Artasakh has said that knowing that soldiers are unarmed or wounded, killing them is a war crime. It is also a crime to kill civilians. (We are not showing you the shocking pictures Armenia has shared.)

Armenia charged

Terrorist in Azerbaijani uniform?

Earlier Armenia released the video claiming that Azerbaijan has called terrorists from Syria to attack it. The video was released by the Armenian Unified Infocenter of the Government of Armenia. It was told that terrorists are being sent in the uniform of Border Guards of Azerbaijan. Now the pictures of beheading after killing are claimed to be circulated on social media, the way the terrorist organization Islamic State is seen, which is strengthening Armenia’s claims.



Killing machine from Syria?

Earlier reports had claimed that Pakistan and Turkey had paid a lot of money for the war to these terrorists called ‘Killing Machines’. These terrorists reached Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, via Turkey on 22 September and thereafter. The number of these heavily armed terrorists is said to be around 1 thousand. All these are being reported from Al Hamza Brigade. Most of the terrorists have come from Syria. However, some people have also been sent from Libya.

Azerbaijan accused Armenia

At the same time, Azerbaijan has claimed that Armenia is now expanding the war by firing in other areas apart from Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has claimed that Armenia has launched a missile attack into Orduba in the Nakhchivan region. At the same time, Armenia has denied this allegation. The condition of ordinary citizens living there is very bad in the war between the two countries. People living near the border are forced to hide in the cellars to save their lives. At the same time, many people’s houses have been destroyed in shelling and missile attacks.

