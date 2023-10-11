In St. Petersburg, a court sentenced a man who won 150 thousand rubles at billiards for robbery.

In St. Petersburg, the court sentenced Bilol Sharipov, who won 150 thousand rubles in billiards. The press service of the city prosecutor’s office reported this to Lenta.ru.

The man was found guilty of armed robbery. He received two years and 10 months in a general regime correctional colony.

The court found that on the night of February 17, 2023, Sharipov played billiards and won a large sum, but the loser did not want to give the money. Then the winner attacked the debtor in the car, threatening him with a knife, and took away his bag with property.

After which law enforcement agencies found Sharipov and brought him to criminal charges.