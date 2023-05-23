In the Nizhny Novgorod region, a mother with many children handed over her son to an orphanage for bad behavior

In the city of Uren, Nizhny Novgorod Region, a mother of many children abandoned her son for bad behavior. This is reported Telegram-Ni Mash channel.

According to him, the 12-year-old child drank, smoked and ran away from home, he could also arrange a fight. For six months, he left home seven times, the boy was registered with the juvenile department (PDN).

The student’s mother is raising two more children. She paid a large number of administrative fines for her son. When the child smashed the windows of the cars of the local car company, the mother told the boy that she wanted to give him up. In response, the child ran away.

After the incident, the schoolboy was found and sent to an orphanage, where he will spend the next six months. It is not yet known whether the mother will take the child home after six months.

Earlier, in the city of Lesosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory, a 14-year-old student came to the guardianship authority and demanded to be taken to an orphanage. The teenager said that at home he was allegedly subjected to constant humiliation and insults.