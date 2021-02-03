A Russian tourist who rested in Zanzibar in 2021 described the island with the words “scary, dirty, stuffy” and made a detailed travel report. The girl shared her impressions with the portal “Subtleties of Tourism”, her review was published on the Yandex.Zen platform.

So, according to the traveler, “stepping on the land of Zanzibar,” she immediately saw the devastation – ruins, poverty and broken roads. The girl noted that the locals are not yet accustomed to such an influx of tourists and are just beginning to create normal conditions for recreation.

At the same time, the Russian woman believes that it is in Tanzania, in particular in the village of Paje, that one can feel “the real spirit of Africa.” “It is here that you realize that you are somewhere very far away, on the other side of the earth, where there are no all your problems, work, bustle, pandemic, and this is where Hakuna Matata comes,” the author of the article explained.

In addition, the tourist described the nuances of resting on the island – for example, that passengers on arrival at the airport will have to stand in three queues in the heat, and also that all of Zanzibar can be traveled by car in one day.

In addition, the traveler advised vacationers to consider the ebb and flow when planning a trip to the beach and carefully choose a vacation spot. “Nungwi and Kendwa are favorite places for Russian tourists. For me personally, these two resorts reminded Anapa or Sochi, as if they had not left. Well, as they say, to each his own, ”she stressed.

Nevertheless, the girl summed up that Zanzibar is definitely worth a visit – not only for the beautiful sea, beach and attractions, but also to experience Africa. “Having been here once, you fall in love for life and wait for the next moment to come back here,” concluded the Russian woman.

