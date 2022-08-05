The author of the blog “Here you are not there” revealed that in Italy it is not customary to combine pasta with chicken

A Russian travel blogger visited Venice in Italy and found out the main food differences between Italians and Russians. She shared her observations on her personal blog “Here you are not there” on the platform “Yandex.Zen”.

The traveler said that in Italy there are many rules regarding what pasta should be. For example, each individual species has its own sauce, it is necessary to salt the water with large salt crystals, and it is necessary to cook the dish to the state of “al dente”. The girl also noticed that it is impossible to find pasta or pizza with seafood and cheese in restaurants, as this is considered a bad taste combination. The same rule applies to chicken. ““I feel bad, probably because I missed lunch and generally began to eat out of schedule” – after these words, I once again understand how Italians are obsessed with the rules of nutrition. My “eat when I want” regime shocks them, ”the author of the blog revealed another surprising rule for Italians.

In addition, the Russian woman noted that in Italy it is not customary to drink cappuccino after 12 days. According to the traveler, her Italian friend criticized her for this habit, explaining that milk is less absorbed by the body in the afternoon. At the same time, the inhabitants of the Apennine Peninsula have no prejudices about the right time to drink alcohol.

“This is fine. If their body is used to drinking at this time, then everything is fine, ”the Russian woman was told in response to her surprise at the Italians drinking Aperol at 11 am.

Earlier in February, another Russian tourist who was on holiday in Italy spoke about the strange eating habits of Italians. The girl was struck by the fact that in Italy they often bring bread to pasta, and also drink a cup of strong espresso after several glasses of wine.