Russian travel blogger describes Antalya’s architecture as ‘Gypsy minimalism’

A Russian travel blogger visited the popular Turkish resort of Antalya and described its architecture as “gypsy minimalism.” She revealed her opinion in her personal blog “Red Tales” on the platform “Yandex.Zen”.

According to the girl, the resort has a “dark side” that not all tourists know about. Those wishing to see the real old Antalya should walk through the Muratpasa district, the author of the publication believes, where with each passing block “it is getting crowded, the houses look worn out, the eyes are closer, the flies are fatter and more intrusive, and the garbage is more homeless.”

“Despite the seemingly healthy climate, many houses here are “sick”: their windows do not see well, the floors creak, the roof leaks, the stove does not heat up. Decadence and degradation also have their own aesthetics, philosophical and swooning, ”said the Russian woman. At the same time, the blogger noted that mosques look the most accurate in the city, because “they are looked after with love and care, like small children.”

“There is a feeling that, passing through some areas of Antalya, time got tired, stopped, sat down on the couch to rest, and it remained there,” she said. – New shacks are being built from what is left of the collapsed predecessors – from their “bones” literally – thereby proving the compatibility of the incompatible. When finances fall short of the gypsy baroque, the style of “gypsy minimalism” is responsible for the decor.

