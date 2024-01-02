A Russian woman who denied pregnancy gave birth in Saratov on New Year's Day

A Russian woman who denied pregnancy gave birth in Saratov on New Year’s Day, the city’s Regional Clinical Hospital reported on Telegram.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on January 1 with complaints of abdominal pain; upon examination, it was revealed that the woman was due to give birth soon. At the same time, the woman in labor herself denied her pregnancy in every possible way.