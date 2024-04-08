E1.ru: in Yekaterinburg, a girl went to take out the trash and ended up in the hospital

In Yekaterinburg, a girl went to take out the trash and ended up in the hospital with a cut head. About it became known Ural portal E1.ru.

According to the publication, everything happened the day before in a 26-story building on Syzransky Lane. The Russian woman explained that a piece of plaster suddenly fell on her.

“I didn’t understand right away, only when the blood poured out like a bucket,” the townswoman shared. One of the eyewitnesses took her to the hospital, where the victim was diagnosed with a bruise in the parietal region.

The dispatch service of the management company that services the high-rise building noted that they had recorded the incident. They confirmed that there was a violation of the facade at the specified address.

Earlier it was reported that in Moscow a block of ice fell from a roof onto a 17-year-old girl. Specialists from the Research Institute of Emergency Children's Surgery and Traumatology later explained that the victim suffered a concussion and a closed craniocerebral injury.