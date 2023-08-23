Blogger “Zena” went to Germany and was surprised by the well-groomed German houses

A Russian traveler and blogger who traveled to Germany admired the houses of the Germans and described them with the phrase “we won’t see anything like this.” She shared her surprise on her personal blog Like Travel Travel on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication emphasized that the yards of local residents are always clean and tidy, even if leaves fall every day. In addition, according to her, thanks to “collective responsibility”, the Germans do not create visual noise around their houses and try to build them the same.

“In Russia, houses alternate: there may be a luxurious well-groomed mansion, and in the neighborhood there is a completely untidy territory overgrown with weeds and grass. Thus, the appearance of the city and the region is changing,” the tourist compared.

In her opinion, Russians often do not have the financial opportunity to take care of the territory and appearance of the building. At the same time, the traveler complained, it is easier for compatriots to demolish an old beautiful building than to restore it, which also affects the appearance of the city.

Earlier, a Russian, who has been living in Germany for nine years, spoke about the increased prices for electricity and food. At the same time, the man denied the data that the Germans did not have enough money to pay for the apartment, because despite the increase in utility bills, the rent remained the same.