In the Leningrad region, a pensioner went into the forest, met a bear and got lost

In the Leningrad region, a 65-year-old pensioner went into the forest to pick mushrooms, met a bear and got lost. About it became known TV channel 78.ru.

On the day of her disappearance, the elderly woman was wearing a gray jacket, light lilac trousers and a gray-green cap. This was not the first time she went on a quiet hunt. Presumably, after meeting with the predator, she headed towards Osmino. She had a wicker box with her.

Volunteers decided to organize a search for the missing woman on October 21. Anyone wishing to help was asked to wear waterproof shoes, warm clothes and bright vests, as well as bring water, a charged phone and a GPS.

Earlier it was reported that in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, a 94-year-old pensioner survived after five days in the forest without food.

The Russian woman was found by combine operators after she went out into the field. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.