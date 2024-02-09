A Dagestani woman lost payments for a fighter who did not return from the Northern Military District because of his polygamy

A resident of Dagestan was left without payments due to the polygamy of her husband who did not return from the special military operation (SVO) zone. She's talking about this told Regnum journalists.

According to the Russian woman, a month and a half before being sent to the combat zone, the man married his “younger” wife, and, unlike his first marriage, he legalized the relationship in the registry office. The serviceman’s parents insisted on getting married, the woman noted.

Already in the SVO zone, the man called both wives. When he died, all payments went to the fighter’s legal wife. The publication’s interlocutor tried to negotiate with the soldier’s official wife, but she refused to share the payments with her.

The Women's Union of Dagestan explained that there are many similar marriages in the republic that are not provided for by Russian legislation. Usually in such cases, payments are divided among all the wives of the serviceman, they added.

Earlier in the Urals, the mother of a SVO participant opened her son’s zinc coffin due to the risk of losing payments. According to the official medical report, the man died due to heart failure. In turn, the soldier’s relatives believe that he was wounded, which gives them the right to receive payments from the state.