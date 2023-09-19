The Investigative Committee accused the director of Greenbox of poisoning 270 people in St. Petersburg

In St. Petersburg, investigators charged a woman, the director of the Greenbox company, in connection with the mass poisoning of people after eating ready-made food. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

The accused, born in 1985, is charged with providing services that do not meet safety requirements. Investigators inspected the scene to establish the causes and conditions that led to the mass poisoning of people.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, the number of people poisoned by Greenbox culinary products from delivery exceeded 270. A protocol was drawn up on a temporary ban on the company’s activities for 60 days.

After the emergency, the Public Consumer Initiative asked the Prosecutor General’s Office and Rospotrebnadzor to check all Russian companies producing and delivering ready-made food, pointing to a twofold increase in the number of poisonings in Russia over the year.