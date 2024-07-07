Russian traveler Marina Ershova visited the USA and described the life of Russians there with the phrase “not everything is so rosy.” She shared her observations in her personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

She named medicine as the most “terrifying” topic for America. In the States, you can’t call a doctor to your home because of a cold, and if you have insurance, you first need to figure out what it covers and what it doesn’t. In addition, visiting foreigners may be shocked by the American English language.

“It’s not just an accent, it’s a whole new set of words and expressions. At first, you’ll feel like you’re on another planet trying to understand what they’re saying,” she explained.

The blogger warned that in America it is not customary to help each other in difficult situations. “If in Russia we are used to the fact that in difficult times there will always be someone who will lend a helping hand, then in America everything turned out to be different. Be prepared for this,” the blogger concluded.

Earlier, the travel blogger complained about the arrogant American homeless people who “can afford a lot.” According to her, the homeless in the US feel like kings.