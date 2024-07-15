A Russian traveler visited the thermal resorts of Tyumen and described them as “cooler than in Europe.” She shared her impressions in the blog “Let all travels come true” on the platform “Zen”.

According to the author of the publication, there are about 20 thermal springs in Tyumen and the region. In terms of composition, they surpass similar hot springs in France, Italy and the Czech Republic, she noted.

“For example, the content of sodium cations in Tyumen waters is almost twice as high as in the popular Karlovy Vary. Compared to the Italian resort of Abano Terme, Tyumen has five times more iodine and almost twice as much bromine,” the blogger explained.

