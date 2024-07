Russian traveler Marina Ershova visited Los Angeles, USA, and called homeless people the main disappointment of Russians in the city. She shared her observations in her personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

According to the author of the publication, her fellow countrymen were shocked by the number of homeless people on the streets. “When you meet so many homeless people who shamelessly peed on every corner, at that moment you feel more hatred for everything that is happening,” the blogger wrote.

In addition, Russians consider endless traffic jams and constant heat to be disadvantages of living in the star city. “Isn’t this a dream for those who are tired of Russian winters?” Ershova wondered.

The traveler also noted that Russians often complain about prices in Los Angeles. “This is the price to pay for the opportunity to live in one of the most dynamic cities in the world. Here, many Russians pay for the atmosphere, for the show-off, for the opportunities,” Yershova concluded.

Earlier, another travel blogger from Russia said that she had problems choosing food in the US. In her experience, it is difficult to find restaurants with healthy and low-fat food in the country.