Blogger “Zena” went to Germany and was surprised by the cleanliness of the Germans

A Russian traveler and blogger who visited Germany described the trip with the phrase “we will never have this.” She shared her opinion on her personal blog “Like Travel Travel” on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication was surprised by the cleanliness of the local residents. According to her, they independently clean the areas near their houses and are responsible for sorting waste. “This is how much nerve, patience and endurance it takes to sort all the waste! I sincerely believe that this deserves respect,” said the tourist.

In addition, Germans always respect the laws. For example, they “don’t drive on the side of the road to pass drivers on the highway and let pedestrians pass,” she noted. The blogger also added that people in Germany do not put work first in life. Thus, there are no 24-hour supermarkets or delivery services open seven days a week in the country.

“Because they respect each other and believe that everyone should have time to relax. Therefore, Sunday is a day off throughout the country,” the traveler concluded.

Earlier, a Russian who has been living in Germany for nine years spoke about rising prices for electricity and food. At the same time, the man denied the data that the Germans do not have enough money to pay for the apartment, since despite the increase in utility bills, the rent remained the same.