A travel blogger visited Portugal with Italian friends and found out why other Europeans feel a strong hostility towards the French. She shared her opinion on her personal blog entitled “This is not the place for you” on the platform “Zen”.

According to the traveler, Italians often complain about the arrogance of the French. They note that the latter consider themselves higher and better than other peoples. For example, while hiking in the mountains in Portuguese Madeira, the author of the material encountered the French and assumed that they were from Germany. The blogger explained that the Germans are known for their love of mountain trips.

“Nothing like this! France number one! We walk more in the mountains than the Germans! (…) We are a sporty nation and actually love hiking more than the Germans, and we go hiking with our children, this is common in France!” — the woman who heard the Russian woman was indignant.

According to the blogger, Italians were angry about this situation. They added that even in this it is important for the French to be the best.

