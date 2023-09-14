A Muscovite woman lost her life after a fire started by a neighbor in a quarrel with her husband

A Moscow resident started a fire in her own apartment on Northern Boulevard after a quarrel with her husband, which became fatal for her elderly neighbor. The city prosecutor’s office reported this to Lenta.ru.

The fire happened on the morning of September 14 on the second floor of a residential building. It was previously established that one of the residents spilled flammable liquid throughout the apartment and set it on fire. The fire spread throughout the home, resulting in the woman requiring hospitalization.

According to the department, a pensioner born in 1935 living in a neighboring apartment was also injured during the fire. Her life could not be saved. A criminal case has been initiated under Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. An inspection is underway.

Earlier in the Republic of Bashkortostan, two Russians were sentenced to nine and ten years in prison for attempting to burn a 49-year-old woman.