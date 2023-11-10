A Russian woman spoke about the tactlessness of doctors from St. Petersburg after plastic surgery

Russian woman Tatyana (surname unknown) spoke about the terrible consequences of facial plastic surgery in a clinic in St. Petersburg. The relevant information is published by edition 78 in its Telegram-channel.

According to the woman, she had her appearance corrected surgically at the Abrielle clinic. According to the publication’s interlocutor, after the operation she felt worse due to the blood flowing from her face, but was faced with the doctor’s tactless attitude.

“The doctor came out, grabbed me by the breasts, told me to calm down, that I was crazy, that there was something wrong with my head. So that I calm down and go to my room. He said this very rudely and it seemed to me that I was not in some paid clinic, or indeed in a clinic at all, but in a prison,” she complained.

The victim also admitted that medical personnel did not respond properly to her requests for help. “The blood was flowing so much that everything that I had bandaged, tampons did not help me. Blood began to stream onto the body and onto the bed. I turned to the staff on duty, this girl looked at me and said that everything was fine,” Tatyana said.

In conclusion, the patient admitted that in the mentioned clinic they tried to convince her that the blood was not flowing. “They suggested that I had problems with my head,” she concluded.

