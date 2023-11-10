On November 10, Russian Olga Zorob, in an interview with Izvestia, spoke about the situation at the Rafah checkpoint after it became known that the passage was not opened and people with dual citizenship were denied evacuation.

“They turned everyone away completely. Nobody even approached us. The gates didn’t open, no one came through from either side,” she said.

According to her, news in the enclave is learned from Internet resources. This is how people learned that the wounded could not be delivered to the checkpoint, while the entry of foreigners was planned precisely after the evacuation of the victims. The woman added that the situation in the region is deplorable.

“Mostly women live in schools, full mobile tents, lack of water and food, exhaustion and illness,” Olga reports.

In turn, Izvestia’s source clarified that a new evacuation attempt will be made on November 11.

“Tomorrow they will try again to get through our lists. Russian relevant employees are all in place and ready,” the interlocutor said.

Earlier that day, everyone awaiting evacuation was turned back to the checkpoint. At the same time, Russian-speaking residents of the Gaza Strip told Izvestia about the situation in the enclave. According to one of the women, some of her friends walked to the checkpoint and died.

According to Russians living in the Gaza Strip and on the evacuation list, 85 Russian citizens are included in the register to leave the enclave.

On October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

According to the latest data, as a result of the conflict, the number of casualties in Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strikes on the Gaza Strip exceeded 11 thousand people, and another 27,490 people were injured. Among Israelis, the number of victims increased to 1,405 people, and another 5.6 thousand were injured.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.