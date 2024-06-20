A resident of Yekaterinburg found out about the desertion of a SVO soldier after demanding payments

A resident of Yekaterinburg learned about the desertion of a soldier of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine after demanding alimony. About this in my Telegram– Aleksey Vikharev, deputy of the Yekaterinburg City Duma, told the channel.

According to the parliamentarian, Victoria’s ex-husband went to the SVO and does not pay alimony. When the Russian woman began to find out where exactly he was serving in order to apply for payments, she was told about his crime – the man was recognized as a deserter.

“The situation is strange, the main thing is to figure it out. We find out what status the defaulter actually is. If he does serve, then it won’t be difficult to get paid,” Vikharev noted.

Previously, a resident of Transbaikalia wanted to receive a payment for the loss of a breadwinner after her ex-boyfriend did not return from the SVO. Since the child was born out of wedlock, the woman could not receive payments, and she had to prove the paternity of the special operation participant in court. She took a DNA test and learned that the man was not her son’s biological father.