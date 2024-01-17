A resident of Chuvashia was charged with rehabilitating Nazism because of a video recording

Investigators of the Chuvash Republic have completed a criminal investigation into a 48-year-old resident of Novocheboksarsk, who posted a video on her social network page containing signs of rehabilitation of Nazism. Senior assistant to the head of the regional department of the Investigative Committee, Evgenia Kuznetsova, reported this to Lenta.ru.

The woman was charged under paragraph “c” of Part 2 of Article 354.1 (“Rehabilitation of Nazism, committed using the Internet”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The case will be heard in the Supreme Court of Chuvashia.

According to investigators, in May 2022, the defendant posted a video on her social network page refuting the facts established by the verdict of the International Military Tribunal in 1946, including the fact of the mass extermination of Jews in Germany during the Second World War (Holocaust). This entry was presented to an unlimited number of people and was not deleted for a long time.

Earlier, a court in St. Petersburg dropped a criminal case against teacher Vladimir Matveev, who denied the Holocaust at a webinar for teachers in the Leningrad region.