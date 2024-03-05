A Russian traveler tried all-inclusive hotels and told who may not be suitable for this type of vacation. She shared her opinion on her personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

According to the author, she stayed in all inclusive hotels in Egypt and Cuba. A Russian woman paid 400 thousand rubles for a vacation in a Latin American country and regretted it. “I won’t make such a mistake again,” she described her impressions with these words.

The tourist did not like the fact that in all-inclusive hotels meals are scheduled by the hour. “It turns out that you adjust your entire daily routine to the feeding schedule,” she complained. “In short, it’s like being in a pioneer camp.”

According to the Russian woman, hotels of this type are always crowded, which makes staying there uncomfortable. She was also disturbed by discos and animation.

“I got the impression that the obligation to leave a tip falls on tourists only in all-inclusive hotels,” the blogger added. “I don’t like this obligation either.”

Another Russian tourist visited Turkey and described the trip with the phrase “just waiting for the tour to end.” She noted that the city of Gorem in Cappadocia is not suitable for tourists.